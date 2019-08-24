As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Holder Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ballentine Partners Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $476,523; Stock Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Texas-based Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7,981 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 12,517 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 178,817 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 3,249 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Estabrook owns 370 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,383 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% or 99,756 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.11% stake. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 1.47% or 64,831 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,354 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 6.00M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability owns 60,644 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 30,770 shares to 53,510 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 76,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 15,500 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,437 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 4.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). City Communication holds 32,777 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communications Ltd Partnership has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northern Trust Corporation owns 6.69M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 3,620 are held by M Secs. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 185,181 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Athena Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 2,681 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 5,245 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has 17,482 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 15,205 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 94,396 are owned by Synovus. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shell Asset Com accumulated 134,875 shares or 0.48% of the stock.