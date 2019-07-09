As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Holder Vision Capital Management Cut Its Position by $939,060; As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Share Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 2.32M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 20,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,374 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, down from 368,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 268,888 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP reported 132,723 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 8.22 million shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 202,052 shares. Citigroup Inc has 91,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 12,250 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 4,020 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 13,232 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.64M shares. Monarch holds 28,397 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 938 are owned by Washington Tru Bancorporation. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Com invested 0.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 37,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated reported 0.99% stake.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 15,800 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 129,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,461 were reported by Kistler. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Com holds 0.15% or 15,633 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 20,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 761,806 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 18,097 shares. 24,725 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. 210,023 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motco reported 134,042 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Management Corporation has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 23,755 are owned by Legacy Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.80 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

