As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Value Rose, American National Bank Lifted Its Stake by $616,272; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Boosted by Graham Capital Management Lp

American National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 8,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 1.99% stake. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 53,888 shares. Summit Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Paradigm Fincl Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,472 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 235 shares in its portfolio. 187,940 are held by Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 320,981 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,340 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security has 36,055 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Northrock Lc holds 0.15% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd accumulated 60,383 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Arrow Fin Corp stated it has 30,190 shares. Ent Fincl Corp has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,648 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempe police ‘encouraged’ by Starbucks response – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: Good Short Term, Great Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ALLETE (ALE) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q2, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Portland Glob Advsr Ltd has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 80,108 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability owns 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,900 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 3.51% or 56,970 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 373,197 were reported by Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation. Cookson Peirce & Inc reported 228,501 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 4,881 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Com Nj reported 51,660 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 10,499 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Management invested in 2.97% or 127,551 shares. Bristol John W And Inc New York has 926,073 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 124,100 are owned by Assets Mgmt Ltd Co. 1,042 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.