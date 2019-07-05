As Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Cut Its Position; Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 83,797 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares to 119,919 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG) by 196,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,106 shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.46M worth of stock. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.