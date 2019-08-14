As Star Group LP (SGU) Stock Price Rose, Central Securities Increased by $593,856 Its Position; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Position by $599,110

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 3,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19,920 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 16,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 1.74M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 48,722 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,779 shares to 31,829 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 58,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 41,051 shares. Dowling Yahnke stated it has 15,658 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wesbanco State Bank Inc invested in 0.96% or 105,807 shares. 8,800 were reported by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 10 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Community Trust And Inv Co has 2.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn holds 0.26% or 9,881 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 314,798 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 257,108 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. Weik Capital Mgmt has invested 0.36% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smithfield Trust owns 1,286 shares. 116,912 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Stralem Comm holds 2.98% or 35,930 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability owns 13,546 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3.43M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 14,671 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 23 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 105,114 shares. Enterprise Ser Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 902 shares. First Republic invested in 0% or 20,000 shares. 373,472 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Locust Wood Advisers Lc reported 1.44M shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 34,792 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 152,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco owns 23,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 46,873 shares.