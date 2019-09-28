As Star Group LP (SGU) Stock Price Rose, Bandera Partners Lowered Its Holding by $4.58 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Dean Investment Associates Increased by $1.25 Million Its Position

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 32,447 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 103.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 39,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 76,813 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cove Street Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 229,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,595 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,600 shares. Blackrock reported 111,972 shares. Gsa Llp owns 42,066 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 61,534 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 201 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 23 shares. Creative Planning has 16,595 shares. Citadel Advisors owns 39,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Llc reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company reported 43,400 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 16,562 shares. Bandera Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 2.96 million shares or 17.54% of its portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32,415 shares to 191,710 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,485 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.