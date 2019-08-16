As Star Group LP (SGU) Share Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Stake; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Boosted by $720,688

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 45,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 264,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 219,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 31,280 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 18,152 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25M are held by Lubar And Co. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Hillsdale Invest Management owns 10,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,892 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Moab Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.68% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Doliver Advisors Lp invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares. First Manhattan invested in 3,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 361,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Central Securities reported 0.85% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Ent Financial Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 902 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.14% or 34,792 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.40M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 117,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 20,000 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 490,842 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Star Group, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution of 12.5 Cents per Unit – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Star Gas Partners LP. (SGU) CEO Dan Donovan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Star Group (SGU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, L.P. (SGU) CEO Jeff Woosnam On Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-Quarter Snapshot Of Dividend Cuts In Q3 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Salin Bancshares, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Net Income – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.