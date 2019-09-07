As Star Group LP (SGU) Market Value Rose, Central Securities Has Boosted Position by $593,856; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Market Valuation Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 99,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 491,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 591,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 28,430 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Star Gas Partners LP. (SGU) CEO Dan Donovan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Star Gas Partners L.P. (SGU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, L.P. Announces New CEO and Executive Organizational Structure – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Lc holds 43,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Central Securities has invested 0.85% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Campbell Com Invest Adviser Lc has 0.08% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). First Manhattan has 3,310 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc has 13,546 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Creative Planning owns 16,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Lubar holds 10.79% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 34,792 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). National Bank Of America De invested in 18,485 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 117,611 shares stake.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rivulet Llc has 1.78 million shares for 17.56% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 7,311 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prns holds 0.13% or 2,728 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 8,703 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Acadian Asset Lc reported 787 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 6,299 shares. Guardian Co reported 3,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullinan accumulated 6,800 shares. Markel invested in 0.22% or 123,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital has 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 70,622 were accumulated by Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 22 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 13,200 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 29,048 shares to 818,195 shares, valued at $68.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.