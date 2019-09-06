As Star Group LP (SGU) Market Value Rose, Central Securities Has Boosted by $593,856 Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 998,687 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 3,182 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 361,121 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 3.43M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 54,100 were accumulated by Ameriprise. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Aurora Invest Counsel reported 178,500 shares stake. Williams Jones And Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 31,950 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,400 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). First Republic Investment Inc reported 20,000 shares stake. Eqis Cap owns 23,302 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundx Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1.61 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Renaissance Technology accumulated 1.58M shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,163 shares. Pacifica Capital Invs Ltd holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn holds 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,855 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,019 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.18% or 54,392 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 49,876 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brookstone Management has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 7,718 shares in its portfolio.

