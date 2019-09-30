As Stantec (STN) Stock Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Holding; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $58.88 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 39,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 120,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 80,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7,038 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 249,909 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UC Davis Breaks Ground on Largest Student Housing Project in US – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New York Stateâ€™s First Proton Therapy Center Reaches Completion – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At CA$31.91, Is Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K STANTEC INC For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Passive-Income Hunters: 3 Top Stocks to Add $6250 to Your Annual Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 81,397 shares to 44,163 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 26,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,574 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 68.94 million shares or 5.84% less from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Inc, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 700 shares. Luminus Management Lc reported 2.52 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 53,803 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 21,187 shares. Van Berkom And Assoc Inc owns 1.54% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.29M shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 99,338 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.65% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.06% or 1.12 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 51,675 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 19,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman Ltd reported 1,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tobam has invested 0.03% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 17,231 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Illumina Stock Gained 12% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Illumina Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “VIDEO: Biotech Stocks and the Future of Healthcare – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $84.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 460,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd accumulated 34,364 shares. 18,000 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W & Ca. Amer Century Cos holds 0.36% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 972,968 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,455 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 5,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 2,080 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.11% or 993,547 shares. Hm Payson & Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 62,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prudential Public Limited accumulated 5,082 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 850 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,270 shares.