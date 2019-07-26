As Stantec (STN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered Stake by $1.27 Million; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Stifel Financial Has Boosted Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 55,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.83 million, down from 6.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 5,799 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,656 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, up from 90,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 262,478 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.07% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.13 million shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.11% or 382,602 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv reported 17,293 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,582 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 672,733 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 9,324 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0% or 97,434 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Guardian Lp holds 0.5% or 1.15 million shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc reported 320 shares stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 213 shares.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.13 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 58,500 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (Put) (NYSE:BPY) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

