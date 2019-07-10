As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Whitnell & Co Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Trimmed by $336,000 as Shares Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 184,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 851,474 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.74M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Expects to Complete All Transactions by End of 2019; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31M for 10.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 288,000 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Communications has 0.1% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 30,279 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 224,501 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 13,249 shares. 1.97 million are owned by Sasco Inc Ct. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 64,623 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt has 230,907 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.51% or 67,343 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 139,600 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 131,889 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 285,938 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 714,928 shares. Mhr Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 850,000 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 186 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares to 24,538 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares to 883,840 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92M for 14.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.