As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stock Price Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Has Upped by $315,112 Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 125,700 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $234.45. About 597,352 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,250 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).