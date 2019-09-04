As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Value Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Holding in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by $4.39 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 76.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 141,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 43,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 185,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 5.50 million shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 340,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32M, down from 342,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 945,737 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $741.20 million for 7.08 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 467,553 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $99.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) by 69,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated invested in 320,195 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Texas-based Smith Graham Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Baldwin Investment Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,850 shares. 17,305 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. 33,000 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 153,621 are owned by Meyer Handelman Company. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 39,838 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Com accumulated 3 shares. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 591,111 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt has 4,824 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest owns 1,545 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $302.13M for 15.87 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 43,441 shares to 330,990 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 251,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker: Attractively Valued Following Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dissecting The IPS Worldwide Bankruptcy – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.