As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Position; Mason Hill Advisors Holding in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Has Decreased by $7.38 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 44,443 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 1.37 million shares traded or 40.25% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.635. About 2.84M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & reported 0.15% stake. Optimum Inv invested in 818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,462 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 0.04% or 35,277 shares. Cna Corp holds 12,866 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs reported 7,435 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Communications holds 1.06% or 92,722 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 19,000 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,814 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 200,315 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc accumulated 0% or 2,650 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 182 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,799 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 104,432 shares to 65,568 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,974 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 138,128 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 645,184 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 11,837 shares. 233,073 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 408,400 shares. Profund Advsr Llc owns 21,455 shares. Alps owns 725,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 74,475 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 101,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 740,288 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 28,067 shares. The Ohio-based James Rech has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 12,517 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 53,471 shares or 0% of the stock.