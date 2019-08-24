As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Market Value Declined, Stack Financial Management Increased by $1.01 Million Its Stake; Masimo (MASI) Holder Btim Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.56 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.40M shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 33,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 339,552 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95M, down from 372,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 21,457 shares to 473,350 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 7,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc Com (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 133,244 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 60,723 shares. Monroe Retail Bank And Mi reported 0.56% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru owns 23,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 32,899 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 8,881 shares. 3,138 were accumulated by Gw Henssler &. Hanson Mcclain holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 8,647 shares. Qs Investors Limited, New York-based fund reported 65,456 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 35,126 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 4,401 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt reported 76,435 shares stake. De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 15,100 shares. 563,176 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 89,099 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,375 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 818 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 2,173 shares. Scotia holds 5,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 46,531 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bessemer Gp invested in 448 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 73,484 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.01% stake. 35,612 are held by Cannell Peter B & Company Inc. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 3,903 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 661,170 shares.

