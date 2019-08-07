As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Market Valuation Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Increased Holding; Gmt Capital Upped Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stake by $9.46 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 2.96M shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company's stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 801,557 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,300 are held by John G Ullman And Associate Incorporated. Blair William And Il invested in 10,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Inc owns 35,612 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 6,617 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,228 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 70,477 shares. Yhb Advsr has 0.4% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 18,776 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 353,228 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Professional Advisory Inc invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,755 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 582,660 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Janney Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,266 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 699,706 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 699,706 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).