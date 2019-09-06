As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stock Price Declined, Cibc World Markets Increased Its Position; Essex Financial Services Trimmed Its Jp Morgan Chase &Co (JPM) Holding by $786,588

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 8,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 35,277 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 26,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 754,702 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase &Co (JPM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,296 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 51,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase &Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 6.56 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 56,851 shares to 42,527 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (Call) by 1.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

