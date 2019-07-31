As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Market Valuation Rose, Stack Financial Management Raised by $1.01 Million Its Position; As Pnm Resources (PNM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered by $359,973 Its Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 296,483 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.5. About 228,715 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 175,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 35,636 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 91,091 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 53,856 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,270 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 219,284 shares. Grp invested in 208,259 shares. 109,250 are held by First Manhattan. Stevens LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,618 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 8,667 shares. 394 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com owns 67,535 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,591 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,100 shares to 14,155 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 30.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $29.47M for 34.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.