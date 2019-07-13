As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Position; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Boosted Stake

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 4,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,128 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 65,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinor Asa by 22,496 shares to 33,107 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 19,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,707 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92 million for 14.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,875 were reported by Haverford Trust. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 16,356 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 313,160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma accumulated 7.20 million shares. Ims Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,145 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 116,331 shares. Allstate owns 23,316 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ariel Limited Liability stated it has 644,982 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.09% or 182,025 shares. Whittier Tru reported 112 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Century Companies stated it has 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 536,311 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl reported 263,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 48,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 544,231 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 456,835 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 720,054 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co reported 13,328 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 1.06M shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 35,867 shares. 45,146 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Llc. Bank Of America De holds 1.86 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baupost Group Inc Ma stated it has 28.59 million shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company reported 141,287 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 27,166 shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Warren Glen C Jr bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.