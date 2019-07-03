As Standex Intl (SXI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Manhattan Company Raised Its Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Holds Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 34,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18 million, up from 200,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 1151.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 41,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,725 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 32,262 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 24.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standex International Corp (SXI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Standex Closes Sale of Cooking Solutions Group – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Standex International Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

