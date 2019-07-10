As Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Price Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding by $2.72 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $3.64 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 21,082 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 7.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 55,493 shares. Ls Lc accumulated 611 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 211,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,918 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,392 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 6,320 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.69% or 410,140 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 634 shares. 3,900 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company reported 57,946 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). 320,118 were reported by Boston Partners.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

