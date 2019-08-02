As Stamps Com (STMP) Valuation Declined, Barry Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $1.71 Million; As Hexcel (HXL) Stock Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 189,366 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 247,111 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 131,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 240,804 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,744 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp has invested 0.52% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment holds 0% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 273,930 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 27,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 135,887 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Parkside Finance Retail Bank & holds 64 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 3,926 shares. 277,878 were reported by Ameriprise Fin.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,166 shares. Advsr Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 321 shares. Element Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,451 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,950 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 100 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tekne Capital Mngmt Llc holds 249,542 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 1,448 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

