As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Upped Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Its Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 74.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 32,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 76,351 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 268,894 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 285,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.56 million, down from 287,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $222.38. About 22.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 120,343 shares to 131,118 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 7,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,941 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 74,111 shares to 186,491 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.