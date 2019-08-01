As Stamps.Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Position by $3.53 Million as Stock Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 312,332 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 499,446 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares to 829,591 shares, valued at $35.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity. Another trade for 572 shares valued at $49,980 was bought by Habiger David C.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.40M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.