As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Value Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Holding by $566,164 as Shares Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 36507% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 36,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,607 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 40,070 shares to 33,666 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 17,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970 shares, and cut its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management Co reported 5,939 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 14,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 55,467 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 43,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc invested in 1.76 million shares. Wasatch Advisors owns 66,266 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Strs Ohio reported 71,600 shares stake. Proshare, Maryland-based fund reported 3,132 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,553 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 2,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 38,484 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.33 million shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Khechfe Amine also sold $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, January 31.

