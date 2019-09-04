As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Stake; Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Its Federated Investors (FII) Holding by $389,615 as Valuation Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 41,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 321,958 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21 million, up from 280,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 349,122 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 324,505 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 77,581 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $87.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 331,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 34,860 shares to 115,635 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.