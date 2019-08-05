As Stamps.Com (STMP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital International Investors Lowered by $2.24 Million Its Stake; Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Stock Price Rose While Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Position

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 376,724 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 74,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 252,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 326,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 104,306 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87 million for 20.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

