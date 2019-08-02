As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Declined, Polen Capital Management Increased Position; Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised Its A F L A C (AFL) Holding by $1.84 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 242,543 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 2.27 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Lloyd Karole also bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tompkins Corp holds 0.02% or 2,414 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 112,915 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ontario – Canada-based Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.2% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 121,718 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co. Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,903 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 3.60 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl reported 5.19 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 6,294 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 0.28% or 34,338 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.2% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Kanawha Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,460 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 6,598 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 85 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 39,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 28,063 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 0.17% or 14,957 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,019 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 2,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 219,507 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,950 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 110,448 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 374,183 shares.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Lessons From Stamps.Com’s Crash – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2019: STMP, COMM, TTD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.