As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Declined, Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $462,996; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Boosted Its Brinks Co. (BCO) Position by $470,100

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 62,668 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 56,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 411,869 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co. (BCO) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 6,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 168,086 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 161,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 340,723 shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 25,416 shares. Wasatch has 0.06% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 66,266 shares. 22,909 were reported by Scout Investments. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,700 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Platinum Mngmt has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 68,838 shares. Ameriprise has 103,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fairfax Finance Limited Can holds 10,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd reported 12,148 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.15% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 53,415 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 366,866 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. Habiger David C had bought 572 shares worth $49,980 on Thursday, March 14.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 37,860 shares to 195,971 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Allaince Inc. by 34,870 shares to 107,080 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

