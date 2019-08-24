As Stamps Com (STMP) Share Value Declined, Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $467,775

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 5,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 66,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 72,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 600,097 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 37,000 shares to 174,944 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 111,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1,086 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,830 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 25,416 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 33,097 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.01% or 132,521 shares. Invsts invested in 0% or 57,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 922 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.1% stake. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 245,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

