As Stamps Com (STMP) Share Value Declined, Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $462,996; Shufro Rose & Co Raised Its Stake in Umh Pptys (UMH) by $316,400 as Stock Value Declined

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 62,668 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 56,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 914,008 shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 299,424 shares traded or 77.43% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp owns 5,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.59M are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Prudential Finance reported 11,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 24,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 20,359 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 37,512 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 128 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York invested in 0.01% or 21,737 shares. Orleans Capital Corp La stated it has 47,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 37,583 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 216,462 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1.56 million shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Ameriprise Financial reported 1.58M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $213,996 activity. On Thursday, August 15 Mitchell William Edward bought $2,999 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 258 shares. MITCHELL JAMES E bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15. 83 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $996 were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 105,889 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 26,927 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 31,266 shares. Polen Mgmt stated it has 10,580 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 558 shares. Riverhead Capital Management holds 0% or 1,351 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 285,166 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 39,995 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs reported 0.06% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 33,097 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 321,958 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

