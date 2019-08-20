As Stamps Com (STMP) Share Price Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Position by $14.27 Million; American Tower Cl A (AMT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 309,463 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $225.74. About 944,842 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares to 93,556 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings.