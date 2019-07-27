As Stag Industrial (STAG) Shares Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased by $5.52 Million Its Holding; Park Avenue Securities Upped Netflix Com (NFLX) Position by $596,742; Share Price Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 2,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12,221 shares to 472,813 shares, valued at $94.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,275 shares, and has risen its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $55.29 million for 17.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Strs Ohio reported 153,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 90,419 shares. 94,287 are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd. Pictet Asset holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 17,000 shares. 134,715 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp. 90,100 are owned by Dana Investment Advisors. Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 7,017 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc reported 675,763 shares stake. Legg Mason holds 1,392 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 297,854 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 1.41M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 55,463 are held by Delphi Management Ma. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 8,642 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has 90,513 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.