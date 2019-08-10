As Stag Industrial (STAG) Share Value Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its Holding; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $8.49 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 212.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 74,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 109,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 35,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 24,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 42,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 66,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 538,191 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 62 shares. 172,325 were reported by Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 146,407 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 0% stake. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 11,956 shares. Wilen Inv has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 2,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 4,600 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Verition Fund Management Llc reported 11,907 shares. Legacy Partners Inc reported 1,935 shares stake. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 0.42% or 32,977 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 203,027 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 899,049 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,669 shares to 9,290 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Erste Group Bk A G Adr (EBKDY) by 21,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

