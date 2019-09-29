As Stag Industrial (STAG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Its Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $29.96 Million; Stock Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 19,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600.75M, down from 22,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 1.29 million shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 147,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 851,712 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.55 million, down from 999,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co/The (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 13,280 shares to 21,456 shares, valued at $109.25B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 51,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 11,683 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited has invested 0.05% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Vanguard Group Inc has 0.02% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 17.63 million shares. Huntington Bankshares has 1,196 shares. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,150 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup reported 359,353 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 13,154 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 410 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 19,866 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 589,106 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 37,314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,365 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.49M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,845 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 361,115 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 70 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory. Hartline Inv Corp has invested 0.85% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Premier Asset Management Lc owns 1.54% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 32,175 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.06% or 120,396 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alpha Cubed Llc stated it has 0.8% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connors Investor Services Incorporated invested 1.9% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Macquarie Limited holds 68,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,258 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates invested in 2,142 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Enterprise Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 524 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 151,446 shares to 311,392 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 158,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).