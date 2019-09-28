As Stag Indl (STAG) Stock Price Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Boosted by $938,448 Its Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 108.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 73,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 141,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 67,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 1.29M shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 504,804 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.84 million, up from 488,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Co Limited Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 2.25 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 25,500 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 19,866 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.09% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 11,897 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.58% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Aperio Group Llc accumulated 15,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 9,922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% stake.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 58,522 shares to 294,607 shares, valued at $42.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,961 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Incorporated accumulated 464,884 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 11,391 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has 26,775 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 214,796 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 2.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fagan Assoc owns 13,314 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Co has 31,749 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. New York-based Bouchey Gp Limited has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Inv Management invested in 0.33% or 163,300 shares. Horrell Capital owns 30,941 shares. Holt Capital Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp reported 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tortoise Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,529 shares in its portfolio. Golub Grp Lc holds 39,374 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 116,766 shares to 29,568 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 48,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,527 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

