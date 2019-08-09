As Stag Indl (STAG) Share Price Rose, Forward Management Cut by $5.80 Million Its Stake; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $892,800

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 764,957 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 64.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 5,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 14,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 418,748 shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank Corp accumulated 0% or 7,580 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 103 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated holds 0.62% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 22,594 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,450 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. First Mercantile Tru Communications owns 8,150 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 964,039 shares stake. Stifel has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.01M shares. 71,669 were reported by Highstreet Asset Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 657,841 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 576,261 shares.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Is A High-Risk Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG’s 4.6% Yield: An Industrial REIT With More Octane – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 39,002 shares to 55,155 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 34,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner sells $15M in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jun 17, 2019 – American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.