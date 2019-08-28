As Stag Indl (STAG) Market Value Rose, Holder Forward Management Lowered Holding; G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 9,736 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 153,477 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 186,140 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt holds 0.56% or 34,212 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 17,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 24,023 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 510 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 35,390 are held by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moody Bank Division invested in 132 shares. 675,763 were accumulated by Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 94,287 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc invested in 7,156 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 32,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 850 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 26,354 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 4,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 31,741 shares. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.03% or 7,795 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 0% or 8,000 shares. 4,457 were accumulated by Grp. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 34,838 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 33,932 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 460,229 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability holds 21,365 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares to 76,829 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.