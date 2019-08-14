As Staar Surgical (STAA) Shares Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Upped by $2.34 Million Its Position; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Staar Surgical (STAA) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 68,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.66 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Staar Surgical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 282,635 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 1.89 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Management has 0.58% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 167,496 shares. 67,310 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 66,878 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 112,542 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 37,197 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc accumulated 0.07% or 773,868 shares. One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,916 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 5,427 shares in its portfolio. Pura Vida Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% or 294,842 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 42,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridger Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.39% stake. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.56% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 32,502 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp.Intl. (NYSE:SCI) by 80,270 shares to 11.86M shares, valued at $476.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc Adr (NYSE:WUBA) by 27,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $643.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,513 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,265 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Punch Assocs Inv Mgmt owns 37,872 shares. Oakworth has 3,266 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com reported 362,912 shares. 24,635 are held by Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.04% or 2,337 shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.03 million shares. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.08% or 1,940 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,221 shares. 12,877 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 11,000 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 16,462 are owned by Hamel Assocs.