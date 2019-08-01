As Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Continues to Hold Position in Foot Locker (Put) (FL)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Put) (FL) by 284.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 117,018 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 140,620 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 174,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.42% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 157,443 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:STMP) by 48,700 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 7,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,986 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

