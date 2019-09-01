As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Valuation Declined, Pura Vida Investments Has Increased Its Stake; Rbf Capital Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $910,000

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,812 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.