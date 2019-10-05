As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Valuation Declined, Broadwood Capital Upped Stake; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake in Davita (DVA) by $17.65 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 248,780 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 315,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 112,963 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 428,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 951,918 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 326,889 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 20,589 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 738,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 68,425 shares. Axa invested in 11,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Lc reported 191,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 10,775 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 182,461 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies invested in 183,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 15,217 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 161 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 97,513 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical down 21% on FDA rejection of EVO marketing application – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab to Boost Food Safety Standards With Holchem Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chanos bearish on DaVita – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Chanos: This Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Health Care Company Is an Insurance Fraud – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watch DaVita From The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 176,769 shares to 346,270 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 12.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 117.86% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.56 per share. DVA’s profit will be $194.61 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold DVA shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd owns 41,879 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 103,016 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 95,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 24,389 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 339,842 shares. First L P, Illinois-based fund reported 315,646 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.01% or 116,862 shares. Chou Assoc holds 3.18% or 120,743 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 429,224 shares. 3,887 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Gvo Asset Management has invested 2.15% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Connor Clark Lunn Management reported 190,309 shares.