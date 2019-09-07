As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Share Price Declined, Putnam Investments Has Lifted Stake; Home Depot (HD) Holding Increased by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58 million, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 42,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 120,700 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 120,493 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 53,803 shares to 683,760 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 18,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,331 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.