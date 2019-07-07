As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Share Price Declined, Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.54 Million; Lourd Capital Decreased Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $328,692

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 903 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 2,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 45,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,410 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 68,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 182,024 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadwood Capital Inc accumulated 10.74M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 9,776 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 24,800 shares. 134,010 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 12,019 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 61,600 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 76,885 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Numerixs Invest Technologies stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 32,502 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 46,444 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co owns 7,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares to 25,098 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 66,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,395 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 25.05 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 221,779 shares stake. Swarthmore Group Inc holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,875 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Covington Invest Advisors stated it has 14,841 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Management LP holds 1.7% or 281,436 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 43,659 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Axiom Invsts Ltd De has invested 0.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Com has 2.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.99% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 10,500 shares. Fisher Asset Llc, Washington-based fund reported 968 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 1.89% or 29,600 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.8% stake. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.31% or 211,004 shares. Sectoral Asset has 4,549 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

