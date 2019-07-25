As Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Has Cut by $127.31 Million Its Stake; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Lowered by $2.30 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.97. About 2.61 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 457,879 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Asian Markets Rise; China’s New Tech Board Plunges on Second Day of Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs LP reported 1.35 million shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated owns 1.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,443 shares. Motco accumulated 60 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Assetmark has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,824 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,652 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aspen Investment Mgmt reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited invested in 0.03% or 15,369 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 4,141 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech reported 16,489 shares stake. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,550 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 7,314 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 298,534 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 357,750 shares to 358,500 shares, valued at $20.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regenxbio (RGNX) stock upgraded to strong buy – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Announces 1.74M Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Staar Surgical Co. At $20, Earn 11.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Incyte Corporation At $62.50, Earn 12.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.60 million for 76.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt invested 0.26% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 773,868 are owned by Waddell & Reed Fincl. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 153,230 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 445,561 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology invested in 200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 309,958 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 372,425 shares in its portfolio. 8,609 were reported by Kepos L P. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 148,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 206,623 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 1,000 shares. 20,736 were reported by Zacks Invest Mgmt.