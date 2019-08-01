As St Joe Co (JOE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Stake; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $2.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in St Joe Co (JOE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 26,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.19M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in St Joe Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 180,070 shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location; 24/04/2018 – Most of its land near the beach and close to Highway 30A has already been monetized. The acres remaining are remote, desolate, comprised of swamp and forest. $JOE not cheap on per-acre basis after you factor in size/illiquidity; 24/04/2018 – FAIRHOLME SAYS NO NEED TO CUT ST. JOE STAKE TO COMPLY WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Co and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – The St. Joe Company (JOE) Mired in Swamp; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE CO – CO, KEY INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCED INTENT TO PURSUE FORMATION OF A JV TO DEVELOP A NEW RESORT HOTEL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Company and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 25/04/2018 – ST JOE 1Q EPS 1.0C

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 104,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 179,024 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 74,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.88 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold JOE shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 0.06% less from 55.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 12,679 shares stake. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) for 127,804 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 24,017 shares. Blackrock holds 2.95M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,312 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 6,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 133,432 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 33,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Diversified Strategies reported 328,050 shares. Invesco reported 81,342 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 80,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 7.05 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 5.42 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New by 302,731 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Brasileira De (NYSE:CBD) by 74,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,320 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $107,562 activity. The insider WALTERS Elizabeth J bought $24,633. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $17,440 was bought by Bakun Marek.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 162,693 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 106,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,467 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).