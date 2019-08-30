As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Incline Global Management Trimmed Position by $29.89 Million; Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Lifted Its Holding by $466,530 as Stock Price Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 1.10 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG)

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Company owns 111,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 156,859 shares. Autus Asset Ltd invested in 0.61% or 58,063 shares. Chase Counsel Corp reported 2.42% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 73,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 476,711 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.2% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caxton LP holds 0.06% or 6,470 shares in its portfolio. Pension holds 0.07% or 301,398 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,040 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc owns 244,413 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 15,505 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 353,000 shares. Blackrock has 30.94M shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd owns 12,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Com has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 404,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 1.84 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 55,790 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 67,419 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 631,330 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 14,476 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 149,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1,772 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2,200 shares to 2,887 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,398 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).