As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 10,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 57,681 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 68,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 928,080 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.89M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 681,386 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth stated it has 15,329 shares. 52,536 were reported by Bath Savings Tru Communications. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 47 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,156 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 19,089 shares. Capital Invest Counsel has 3,761 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 6,107 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.03% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisor Prtnrs Limited owns 21,125 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% or 69,757 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.38% or 153,504 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foster & Motley holds 59,479 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 255,650 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $96.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,700 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

