As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Valinor Management Has Cut Stake; Permian Investment Partners LP Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Boosted by $2.99 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 572,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.19 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,205 shares to 77,791 shares, valued at $91.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).